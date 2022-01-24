AMO Coin Trading 18.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (AMO)

AMO Coin (CURRENCY:AMO) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 24th. One AMO Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. AMO Coin has a market cap of $36.10 million and $604,962.00 worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AMO Coin has traded 18.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AMO Coin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003967 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00040909 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About AMO Coin

AMO Coin (AMO) is a coin. Its launch date was April 24th, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 coins and its circulating supply is 19,174,109,628 coins. The official message board for AMO Coin is medium.com/@amoblockchain . AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AMO Coin is www.amo.foundation . The Reddit community for AMO Coin is https://reddit.com/r/amoblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AMO Labs is a blockchain platform that aims to create a decentralized car data marketplace, called as AMO Market. The platform will allow users to turn their own cars into public assets to track users' driving habits and infotainment preferences, which could be exchanged and shared on the marketplace. Furthermore, the platform will allow manufacturers to purchase driving habits, histories and accident records that could be used to assist them in warranty claims management. AMO Coin is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the medium of exchange on the platform. “

AMO Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMO Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMO Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AMO Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AMO Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AMO Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.