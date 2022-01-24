Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $136.78 Million

Brokerages expect Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) to announce sales of $136.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $132.75 million and the highest estimate coming in at $139.00 million. Healthcare Realty Trust posted sales of $125.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $533.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $525.84 million to $538.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $571.99 million, with estimates ranging from $552.44 million to $592.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Healthcare Realty Trust.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.45). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 1.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HR shares. TheStreet lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HR. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 82.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,100,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561,549 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 207.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,669,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,563 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $51,332,000. V3 Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $44,298,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 887.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,519,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,599 shares in the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HR stock opened at $30.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.32. Healthcare Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $28.73 and a twelve month high of $33.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.53 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 636.88%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

