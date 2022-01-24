$1.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) will post earnings of $1.91 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.78 and the highest is $2.00. Phillips 66 reported earnings per share of ($1.16) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 264.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full-year earnings of $4.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $4.73. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $9.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Phillips 66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.33 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

PSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.80.

PSX stock opened at $83.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.68. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $94.34. The company has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.56, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.66.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $163,395.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,181,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,705,821,000 after purchasing an additional 231,139 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,583,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,538,864,000 after buying an additional 501,467 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,654,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $534,583,000 after acquiring an additional 195,288 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.6% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,626,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $534,094,000 after acquiring an additional 402,779 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 13.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,877,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $271,571,000 after acquiring an additional 446,011 shares in the last quarter. 68.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

