Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) will report $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.71. Haemonetics posted earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full-year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Haemonetics.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $239.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.85 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS.

HAE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Haemonetics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.11.

Shares of NYSE:HAE opened at $49.06 on Wednesday. Haemonetics has a 1 year low of $48.90 and a 1 year high of $142.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.77, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HAE. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 3.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,121 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,927,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 7.3% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 98.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

