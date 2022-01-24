Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) to Announce $0.34 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) will post $0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Halliburton’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. Halliburton posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 88.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Halliburton.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Several research firms have commented on HAL. Citigroup upped their price objective on Halliburton from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Halliburton from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Halliburton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Argus upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Halliburton from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.48.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $27.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of 62.59 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $17.23 and a 52-week high of $29.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 40.91%.

In other news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Halliburton by 21.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,784 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,795 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Halliburton by 13.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 164,404 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 19,780 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Halliburton by 3.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,522,962 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $35,211,000 after purchasing an additional 52,583 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Halliburton by 9.2% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 280,561 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $6,487,000 after purchasing an additional 23,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its stake in Halliburton by 64.6% in the second quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 9,748 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Halliburton (HAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.