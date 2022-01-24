MV Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.5% of MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. MV Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $9,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWP. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $97.06 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $94.31 and a 52 week high of $123.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.53.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

