MV Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,685 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,151 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $311,506,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 256.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,974,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737,071 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 284.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,038,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208,964 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 207.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,665,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,360,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $50.62 on Monday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.09 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.61 and its 200-day moving average is $46.86.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 31.99%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 31.33%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CFG. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.82.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

