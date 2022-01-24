Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,434,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 252,771 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.65% of Accenture worth $3,329,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $327.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $206.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.16. Accenture plc has a one year low of $241.73 and a one year high of $417.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $376.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $348.98.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

In other Accenture news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.30, for a total value of $1,059,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total transaction of $147,105.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,406 shares of company stock valued at $7,923,681. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on ACN shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.76.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

