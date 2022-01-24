Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Takes Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 499 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LULU. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $468.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $518.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $523.00 to $491.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $452.45.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $306.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $401.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $407.80. The stock has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.26. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

