Impax Asset Management Group plc Acquires 75 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $9,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 69.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Emfo LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. Barclays boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.65.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 424,939 shares of company stock worth $114,549,362. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY opened at $243.06 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $178.58 and a one year high of $283.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $232.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

