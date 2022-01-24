112,160 Shares in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Bought by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 112,160 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,514,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 3.2% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 4.8% in the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 6.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,832 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 4.7% in the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 3,870 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,592 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $68.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.30. The company has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $65.34 and a 1 year high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut V.F. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Williams Capital cut V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research decreased their target price on V.F. from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Truist Financial began coverage on V.F. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on V.F. from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.83.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

