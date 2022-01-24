AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Bought by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 55.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,821 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $4,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter worth about $595,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 613,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,220,000 after acquiring an additional 135,494 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 12,915 shares during the period. 62.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 16,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.83, for a total value of $2,016,677.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $3,041,007.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,865 shares of company stock worth $20,109,602 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

ABC stock opened at $131.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.10. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $100.71 and a 52 week high of $136.95.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 2,040.08%. The company had revenue of $58.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 24.90%.

Several research firms have commented on ABC. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.43.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

