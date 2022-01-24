Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $2.98 Million Stock Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 52.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,409 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 13.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Dynatrace by 670.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,671,000 after acquiring an additional 188,721 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the second quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its stake in Dynatrace by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 22,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 2,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total transaction of $162,530.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.38 per share, for a total transaction of $145,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,942 shares of company stock worth $12,963,378 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DT opened at $48.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.59. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 173.18, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.82 and a 1-year high of $80.13.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $226.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Dynatrace’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.81.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

