Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Sells 211 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 7.0% of Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $11,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,143,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,617,000 after purchasing an additional 486,487 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,637,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,319,000 after purchasing an additional 99,035 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,439,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,837,000 after purchasing an additional 189,009 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,215,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,350,000 after purchasing an additional 660,280 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,853,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,400,000 after purchasing an additional 337,358 shares during the period.

RSP opened at $152.15 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $125.83 and a one year high of $164.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.27.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

