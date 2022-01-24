Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 20,759 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,657 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 20,759 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.10% of Trimble worth $19,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trimble in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. RE Advisers Corp increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 55.5% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 566 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 47.5% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

In other Trimble news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 3,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $330,461.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $610,354.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,484 shares of company stock worth $1,700,120. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRMB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Trimble from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Trimble in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $70.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.54. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.37 and a 1 year high of $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.09.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.53 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 15.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.