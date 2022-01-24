Vident Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 581,589 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 27,021 shares during the quarter. National Instruments accounts for about 0.7% of Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $22,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NATI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in National Instruments in the second quarter valued at $72,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 379.6% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in National Instruments in the second quarter worth about $210,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in National Instruments by 8.1% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in National Instruments by 10.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NATI opened at $40.33 on Monday. National Instruments Co. has a 12-month low of $38.10 and a 12-month high of $47.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.83 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.37.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.24. National Instruments had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $367.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 270.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of National Instruments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on National Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

In related news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 8,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $399,559.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,000 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $229,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,007 shares of company stock worth $727,468 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Profile

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

