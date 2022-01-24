Breakline Capital LLC Takes $1.33 Million Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Breakline Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,000. CrowdStrike comprises 1.1% of Breakline Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 69.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 148.3% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CRWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.18.

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 17,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.28, for a total value of $3,493,865.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,840 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total transaction of $14,117,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 160,285 shares of company stock worth $34,200,680. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD opened at $158.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a PE ratio of -175.24 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $207.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.00 and a twelve month high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, engaged in the provision of cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.