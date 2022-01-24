TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Stock Position Lessened by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 13.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 626,567 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 94,549 shares during the period. TC Energy makes up about 0.9% of Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $30,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in TC Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,476,990 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,509,220,000 after buying an additional 276,026 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 2.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,787,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,375,467,000 after buying an additional 775,541 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 32.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,481,254 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $847,310,000 after buying an additional 4,299,176 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 9.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,061,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $843,447,000 after buying an additional 1,459,233 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in TC Energy by 3.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,294,631 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $782,944,000 after acquiring an additional 544,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRP. TD Securities reduced their target price on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial cut shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. CIBC dropped their price objective on TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.86.

NYSE:TRP opened at $49.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.97. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $41.89 and a twelve month high of $55.34.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. TC Energy had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.6986 per share. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 180.26%.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

