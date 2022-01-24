HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Bought by Breakline Capital LLC

Breakline Capital LLC raised its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,999 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the quarter. HubSpot makes up about 2.8% of Breakline Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Breakline Capital LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $3,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $427.67 on Monday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $347.78 and a 1-year high of $866.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $667.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $682.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of -257.63 and a beta of 1.61.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $840.00, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.87, for a total value of $5,159,462.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,099 shares of company stock worth $46,166,705 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HUBS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $610.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $830.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $835.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $830.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $680.00 to $870.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $794.96.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

