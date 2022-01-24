Lyrical Asset Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Lyrical Asset Management LP trimmed its position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,374,399 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 141,306 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP’s holdings in CommScope were worth $113,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in CommScope by 134.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in CommScope by 140.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CommScope during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CommScope during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of CommScope in the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CommScope alerts:

In other news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.77 per share, with a total value of $48,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $298,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 105,384 shares of company stock worth $1,032,444. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ COMM opened at $8.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day moving average is $13.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.83 and a 12 month high of $22.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -4.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.69.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). CommScope had a positive return on equity of 269.72% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COMM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CommScope from $9.20 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet cut shares of CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CommScope from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.36.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM).

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.