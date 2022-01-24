Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 6,272 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 29.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,042 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 6,272 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 7,264 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX opened at $67.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.15 and a 1 year high of $77.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Argus lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley raised TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.11.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

