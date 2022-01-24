Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $832,000 Stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,107,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,591,212,000 after buying an additional 669,256 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,892,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,401,849,000 after acquiring an additional 973,779 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,807,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,551,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,657 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,204,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,809,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,911,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,240,483,000 after acquiring an additional 748,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $134.90 on Monday. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $114.66 and a 1-year high of $144.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.21 and its 200-day moving average is $129.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 120.88%.

SRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.71.

In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $367,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.