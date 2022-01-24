Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $832,000 Stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,107,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,591,212,000 after buying an additional 669,256 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,892,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,401,849,000 after acquiring an additional 973,779 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,807,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,551,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,657 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,204,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,809,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,911,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,240,483,000 after acquiring an additional 748,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $134.90 on Monday. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $114.66 and a 1-year high of $144.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.21 and its 200-day moving average is $129.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 120.88%.
SRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.71.
In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $367,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Sempra Energy Company Profile
Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.
