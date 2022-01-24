Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Receives $31.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.67.

Several research firms recently commented on PARXF. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$36.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of PARXF stock opened at $19.08 on Monday. Parex Resources has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $21.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.33.

Parex Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil. It operates thorough the Canada and Colombia geographical segments. Its operating reserves include, Llanos, and lower and middle Magdalena. The company was founded on August 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

