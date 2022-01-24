Brokerages Expect International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) will report sales of $1.03 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for International Game Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.05 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00 billion. International Game Technology reported sales of $885.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that International Game Technology will report full year sales of $4.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.04 billion to $4.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.08 billion to $4.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for International Game Technology.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.00 million. International Game Technology had a net margin of 5.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. International Game Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS.

IGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $36.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Game Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IGT. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 320.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 19.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 43.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of International Game Technology stock opened at $25.34 on Friday. International Game Technology has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $32.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.35 and a 200 day moving average of $25.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is presently 75.47%.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

