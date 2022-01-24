Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,378 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,362 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SWKS. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,651,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $277,886,000 after acquiring an additional 822,844 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $80,079,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,631,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $696,304,000 after acquiring an additional 406,414 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,547,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $296,742,000 after acquiring an additional 397,426 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $35,813,000. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SWKS shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Summit Insights downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.10.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.30, for a total value of $1,513,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $1,796,263.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 89,965 shares of company stock worth $14,280,048 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $139.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.61 and a 1-year high of $204.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.83.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 24.97%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

