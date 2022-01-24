CI Investments Inc. Reduces Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

CI Investments Inc. cut its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,989 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Exelon by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 180,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,000,000 after acquiring an additional 20,647 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 4,068 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 54,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after buying an additional 12,138 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,079,000. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

EXC stock opened at $56.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $38.35 and a 1 year high of $58.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.21.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Exelon’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

In other Exelon news, CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total value of $870,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $15,244,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 314,000 shares of company stock worth $16,810,260 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Exelon from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Exelon from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Exelon in a report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.43.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.