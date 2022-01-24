Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.70

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.70 and last traded at $3.80, with a volume of 5418 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.

The company has a market capitalization of $600.96 million, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 4.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.41.

Get Canaan alerts:

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $204.49 million during the quarter. Canaan had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 42.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAN. Ariose Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Canaan in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,240,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canaan in the second quarter worth approximately $12,989,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canaan by 407.5% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,706,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,026 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Canaan by 528.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,280,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,800 shares during the period. Finally, Indus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Canaan by 329.3% in the second quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 990,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,073,000 after purchasing an additional 759,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Canaan Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAN)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Canaan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.