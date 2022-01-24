Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.70

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.70 and last traded at $3.80, with a volume of 5418 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.
The company has a market capitalization of $600.96 million, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 4.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.41.
Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $204.49 million during the quarter. Canaan had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 42.50%.
Canaan Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAN)
Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.
