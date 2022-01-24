Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $36.32 Million

Equities analysts expect Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) to report $36.32 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Vtex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $36.30 million and the highest is $36.35 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vtex will report full-year sales of $124.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $124.96 million to $125.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $157.00 million, with estimates ranging from $152.50 million to $160.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vtex.

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Vtex had a negative return on equity of 40.74% and a negative net margin of 45.99%. The firm had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.29 million. Vtex’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vtex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Vtex in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on Vtex from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vtex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.51.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vtex during the third quarter valued at about $108,504,000. Gavea Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Vtex during the third quarter valued at about $85,647,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Vtex during the third quarter valued at about $62,551,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vtex in the third quarter worth about $43,799,000. Finally, VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Vtex in the third quarter worth about $18,552,000. Institutional investors own 41.72% of the company’s stock.

VTEX stock opened at $6.77 on Friday. Vtex has a twelve month low of $6.74 and a twelve month high of $33.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 5.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.95.

About Vtex

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

