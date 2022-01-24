Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $103.10

Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $103.10 and last traded at $103.10, with a volume of 20 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.01.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QDEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Quidel from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.40.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $509.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.25 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 62.24% and a net margin of 47.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quidel Co. will post 14.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quidel during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,827,000. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in Quidel by 96.2% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 864,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,070,000 after buying an additional 423,990 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Quidel by 16.7% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,644,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,827,000 after buying an additional 378,368 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Quidel by 1,982.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 355,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,602,000 after buying an additional 338,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Quidel by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,543,000 after acquiring an additional 245,503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Company Profile (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

