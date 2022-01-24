Pearl River Capital LLC Acquires 3,815 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Pearl River Capital LLC grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 857,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,586,000 after purchasing an additional 9,364 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 301,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,102,000 after buying an additional 75,175 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,102,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,470,000 after buying an additional 267,575 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 68,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after buying an additional 9,542 shares in the last quarter. 79.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NUS opened at $50.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $63.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.86.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The business had revenue of $641.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Friday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

