Viberate Hits Market Cap of $4.15 Million (VIB)

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. Over the last week, Viberate has traded down 37.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Viberate coin can now be purchased for about $0.0211 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Viberate has a market cap of $4.15 million and approximately $613,919.00 worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Viberate Coin Profile

Viberate (VIB) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,825,000 coins. Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Viberate is www.viberate.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

Viberate Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viberate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viberate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viberate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

