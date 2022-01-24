EverRise (RISE) Hits One Day Volume of $1.17 Million

EverRise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. EverRise has a market cap of $58.41 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of EverRise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EverRise coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, EverRise has traded down 22.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Muse (MUSE) traded 31.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00055969 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001173 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000914 BTC.

EverRise [old] (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EverRise Coin Profile

RISE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 24th, 2016. EverRise’s total supply is 71,618,033,988 coins and its circulating supply is 63,879,133,973 coins. EverRise’s official Twitter account is @EverRiseToken

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

EverRise Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverRise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EverRise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EverRise using one of the exchanges listed above.

