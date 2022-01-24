10,852 Shares in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Acquired by Bridgefront Capital LLC

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,852 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Immersion by 12,442.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 537,172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 532,889 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC raised its position in Immersion by 762.9% in the second quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 397,848 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in Immersion in the third quarter worth approximately $2,609,000. Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in Immersion by 43.0% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 942,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,450,000 after acquiring an additional 283,450 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in Immersion in the second quarter worth approximately $2,443,000. Institutional investors own 49.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Immersion news, CFO Aaron Akerman sold 4,014 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $27,134.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Singer acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.28 per share, with a total value of $237,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,176,734 shares of company stock worth $8,451,358. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on IMMR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ IMMR opened at $5.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $168.76 million, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.81. Immersion Co. has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $16.64.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.17 million for the quarter. Immersion had a net margin of 53.02% and a return on equity of 19.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Immersion Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Immersion Corp. engages in the creation, design, development and licensing of patented haptic innovations and software. The firm offers touch sense platform and design services. It focuses on the following target application areas: mobile devices, wearable, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content, console gaming, automotive, medical, and commercial.

