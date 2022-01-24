Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Shares Purchased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,228 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.74% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $23,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RPG. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,629,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 333,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,452,000 after acquiring an additional 22,122 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 237,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,767,000 after acquiring an additional 15,571 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 228,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 158,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,503,000 after acquiring an additional 44,037 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:RPG opened at $177.84 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $149.33 and a 52 week high of $223.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $206.82.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Read More: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.