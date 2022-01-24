Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 620,535 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 834,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 620,535 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.26% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $54,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,818,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,140,139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,326,682 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $386,828,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,904.7% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,734,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,856 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,953,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,005,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,533 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 7,962.7% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 943,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,914,000 after purchasing an additional 931,957 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

VGK stock opened at $66.02 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $59.40 and a 1-year high of $70.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.49.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.