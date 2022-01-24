BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 600 KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 600 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $3,438,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,834,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,807,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,073,000 after acquiring an additional 89,928 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 618,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,652,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 169,270 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,305,000 after acquiring an additional 10,001 shares during the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $65.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.46. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.49 and a 1-year high of $83.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.77.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $818.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.04 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 5.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.47%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $383,874,403.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KKR shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.25.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

