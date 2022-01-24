Bellwether Advisors LLC Sells 266 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Bellwether Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goodman Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 58,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 114.0% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPSM opened at $40.91 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.75 and a twelve month high of $47.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.23.

