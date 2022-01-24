Bank of Nova Scotia Has $76.34 Million Stock Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 447,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,399 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Middleby were worth $76,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MIDD. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,514,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,138,000 after buying an additional 1,332,582 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Middleby by 4,943.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,190,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,253 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Middleby by 145.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,089,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,726,000 after purchasing an additional 644,963 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Middleby by 478.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 480,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,306,000 after purchasing an additional 397,637 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Middleby in the 2nd quarter worth $55,938,000. 99.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Middleby alerts:

In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $54,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

MIDD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.88.

Shares of MIDD stock opened at $186.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $189.50 and its 200-day moving average is $183.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.67. The Middleby Co. has a 52-week low of $129.40 and a 52-week high of $200.85.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). Middleby had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The company had revenue of $817.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.