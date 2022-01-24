TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Buys 98 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AJG. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 201.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 47.1% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AJG stock opened at $154.17 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.92 and a fifty-two week high of $171.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total transaction of $1,652,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $1,937,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AJG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.94.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

