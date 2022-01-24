TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Has $836,000 Stock Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OSK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 784.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 81,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 72,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh stock opened at $115.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.47. Oshkosh Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.31 and a fifty-two week high of $137.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.12. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 21.70%.

In related news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $520,437.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on OSK. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.81.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.