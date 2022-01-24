TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 35,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,773,000. CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 216.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 141,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,799,000 after acquiring an additional 96,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

NASDAQ SNY opened at $51.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $45.17 and a 1-year high of $54.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.78 and a 200-day moving average of $50.21. The company has a market cap of $129.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.61.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.49 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, October 14th. HSBC upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.