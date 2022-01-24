TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Makes New $926,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XSD. Marks Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,550,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,697,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 196,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,706,000 after acquiring an additional 29,207 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 132,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,134,000 after acquiring an additional 25,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,512,000 after purchasing an additional 25,655 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XSD opened at $199.13 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $235.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.75. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $157.26 and a twelve month high of $250.82.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

