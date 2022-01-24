Alerus Financial NA Increases Stock Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Alerus Financial NA grew its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 180,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,552 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $3,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 18.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 45,706 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 6.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 70,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the second quarter worth $218,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 189.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 11.9% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 401,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,031,000 after acquiring an additional 42,699 shares during the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NWL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

Shares of NWL opened at $23.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.96. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 65.25%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

