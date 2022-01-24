eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Holdings Lowered by Lyrical Asset Management LP

Lyrical Asset Management LP decreased its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,018,190 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 157,239 shares during the quarter. eBay makes up 4.5% of Lyrical Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Lyrical Asset Management LP owned about 0.77% of eBay worth $349,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in eBay during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in eBay by 342.3% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in eBay by 76.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in eBay by 100.1% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 549 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 416,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $59.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.70 billion, a PE ratio of 3.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.77. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $81.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. eBay’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.95%.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,632 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $276,104.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $89,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,757 shares of company stock valued at $4,571,804 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EBAY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on eBay in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on eBay from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their target price on eBay from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on eBay from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.67.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

