Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,044,406 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,479 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.84% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $106,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AEM. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 124,665 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 22,507 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Tobam grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 461,312 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $23,928,000 after buying an additional 57,601 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,944,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,218,027 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $63,114,000 after buying an additional 111,690 shares during the period. 58.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEM. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$80.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.81.

NYSE AEM opened at $50.89 on Monday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $47.07 and a 52 week high of $74.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.06.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $974.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 53.03%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Read More: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.