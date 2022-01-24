Bellwether Advisors LLC Sells 105 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Bellwether Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 21,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVE stock opened at $151.77 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.38. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $125.47 and a one year high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

