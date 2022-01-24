Bellwether Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Bellwether Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 102.8% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.9% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 48.5% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 82.1% in the third quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period.

Shares of HYG stock opened at $85.44 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.09. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $85.32 and a twelve month high of $88.16.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

