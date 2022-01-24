WS Management Lllp Sells 9,779 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

WS Management Lllp decreased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 38.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,779 shares during the quarter. WS Management Lllp’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 188.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 88.0% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. 73.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Douglas S. Ingram purchased 25,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.94 per share, with a total value of $2,000,578.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Louise Rodino-Klapac purchased 3,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.33 per share, for a total transaction of $299,867.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SRPT opened at $63.47 on Monday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.31 and a 12-month high of $101.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.91.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by $1.26. The company had revenue of $189.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.13 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.30% and a negative return on equity of 86.35%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.50) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.93.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

