Berry Street Capital Management LLP Takes Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Berry Street Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Five9 by 176.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Five9 by 454.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Five9 by 644.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Five9 by 25.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 923 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Five9 by 6.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Five9 alerts:

In other Five9 news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 3,536 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.12, for a total transaction of $456,568.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.36, for a total transaction of $956,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,460 shares of company stock worth $5,607,282. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FIVN shares. raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays started coverage on Five9 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities raised Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.84.

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $121.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.60. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.72 and a twelve month high of $211.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.09 and a beta of 0.41.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.