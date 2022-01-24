Berry Street Capital Management LLP Makes New $1.23 Million Investment in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Berry Street Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TROX. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Tronox in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Tronox during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tronox by 170.0% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Tronox during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tronox by 116.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the period. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TROX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Tronox in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

NYSE:TROX opened at $22.61 on Monday. Tronox Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $15.16 and a 12 month high of $26.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 2.29.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.40 million. Tronox had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tronox Holdings plc will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.16%.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

